BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named BarTender® by Seagull Scientific to its 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers award, which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain."Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive."This is the 8th year BarTender has been recognized by Food Logistics, and it's an honor to be included in their list of 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers," said Harold Boe, President and CEO of Seagull Scientific. "Over the last two challenging years, we've been helping our food industry customers — manufacturers, processors, T&L providers and retailers — navigate this new, dynamic supply chain environment. To us, this award is an acknowledgement of the successes we've found together with our customers. "The key to surviving in this new era has been staying agile and responsive to new and unexpected pressures," Boe remarked, "and companies with BarTender-powered supply chains are rising above those pressures. The flexibility BarTender provides, and the agility it enables has made all the difference to our food supply chain customers. We look forward to an exciting 2022."Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Nov/Dec 2021 print issue. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics' awards.About BarTender® by Seagull ScientificBarTender® software by Seagull Scientific enables organizations around the world to improve safety, security, efficiency and compliance by creating and automating labels, barcodes, RFID tags, plastic cards and more. Hundreds of thousands of companies in food and beverage, supply chain/logistics, manufacturing, chemicals, healthcare, aerospace, pharmaceuticals and other industries trust BarTender with the labeling and marking processes that keep their businesses running. With corporate headquarters and software development in Bellevue, Washington, USA, and branch offices in Madrid, Taipei and Tokyo, BarTender is available in more than 150 countries through a global network of local partners. Learn more at http://www.seagullscientific.com.About Food Logistics Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.Media ContactElizabeth Sinclair, BarTender® by Seagull Scientific, +1 4252894146, communications@seagullscientific.comTwitter, Facebook SOURCE BarTender® by Seagull Scientific 