Baseball is a beautiful game, especially when played in a community. Not long ago, Baseball Beyond Borders and Converge Media took a powerful, eye-opening journey through the heart of the south which included baseball, civil rights, and reconciliation.

 By Baseball Beyond Borders, KD Hall Communications LLC, Baseball Beyond Borders; KD Hall Communications LLC

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball Beyond Borders (BBB), Seattle's sports-based community development organization, released its first documentary film, "Reconciliation Tour." The documentary takes a powerful journey through the heart of the south, including youth baseball, civil rights, and reconciliation. The film's message centers on truth, hope, play, and healing through baseball.


