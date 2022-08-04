Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Campaign Provides Educational Resources on Liver Cancer and Encourages People to Make Some Daily Adjustments to Help Support Liver Health

NUTLEY, N.J., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball legend and Latin Grammy-nominated musician Bernie Williams has teamed up with Blue Faery, the Global Liver Institute and Eisai Inc. to launch the One Liver to Love initiative to help raise awareness about liver cancer and the importance of adopting and maintaining healthy lifestyle choices to support liver health. The campaign aims to help provide information, educational resources, advocacy support services and a sense of community for anyone impacted by liver cancer.

Tags