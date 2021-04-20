SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ultimate Bass Fishing Resource Guide's evolution over the past 25 years has brought an untold number of technological innovations to enhance an angler's on-the-water experience. But there is something that has never changed: the universal desire of all anglers to catch more and bigger fish.
In celebration of its 25th anniversary, famed bass fishing website BassResource.com announces the world's top bass fishing fisheries created and voted on by its 71,000 forum members. A list designed to inspire curiosity and exploration, the list includes natural and man-made lakes, as well as rivers and sections of rivers, across the globe—all of them known for delivering the quantity and quality of fish most sought after by BassResource fans.
"Rather than have a small staff or committee choose the fisheries, we opted to reach out to our members – the grass roots bass anglers around the world – to nominate and then vote on the best bass fishing lakes and rivers in the world," said BassResource founder Glenn May. "We wanted to create the definitive list from tens of thousands of boots-on-the-ground bass enthusiasts. The result is the largest collaboration of its kind creating the ultimate top bass fishing list from viewpoints around the world."
The list showcases fisheries with unparalleled fishing opportunities and experiences. Whether it's chasing the best five largemouth and smallmouth bass along the Tennessee River chain, or hunting true trophy-quality lunkers on Lake Baccarac and Lake Erie, this list has them all.
"The next quarter century of BassResource history begins on these fisheries and countless others like them as anglers trust the brand to equip them to fish to win, whether they're fishing for fun or for a living," said May. "So many of these fisheries are true 'bucket-list' destinations, and we hope that this list inspires anglers to finally take that trip they've been dreaming about."
For more information on the BassResource Top-25 Fisheries list and to explore each fishery in detail go to http://www.bassresource.com.