Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Batten Safe, a digital marketplace platform providing expert-vetted and consumer-recommended security solutions, announces a collaboration with Blink℠ by Chubb® to bring Blink's offer of innovative personal cyber insurance to the Batten platform.

SEATTLE, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Batten Safe, a digital marketplace platform providing expert-vetted and consumer-recommended security solutions, announces a collaboration with Blink℠ by Chubb® to bring Blink's offer of innovative personal cyber insurance to the Batten platform.


Tags