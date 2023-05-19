...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL
10 AM PDT SATURDAY...
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies...
Washington Department of Ecology Eastern Regional Office
Washington Department of Ecology Central Regional Office
Benton Clean Air Agency
Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency
An Air Quality Alert has been issued through 10 AM PDT Saturday May
20 for Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat, Walla Walla
and Yakima counties due to residual wildfire smoke from Canada.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels are currently Moderate to Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups and are expected to slowly improve over the
next day.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions:
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive
persons should limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity,
and follow tips for cleaner indoor air.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Batten Safe and Blink by Chubb® Collaborate to Provide Consumers Personal Cyber Insurance
Batten Safe, a digital marketplace platform providing expert-vetted and consumer-recommended security solutions, announces a collaboration with Blink℠ by Chubb® to bring Blink's offer of innovative personal cyber insurance to the Batten platform.
SEATTLE, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Batten Safe, a digital marketplace platform providing expert-vetted and consumer-recommended security solutions, announces a collaboration with Blink℠ by Chubb® to bring Blink's offer of innovative personal cyber insurance to the Batten platform.
Blink is a Chubb brand of personal insurance products distributed through the company's digital brokers and on platforms managed by affinity groups such as Batten Safe. Chubb is the world's largest property casualty insurer. This collaboration will be invaluable for the consumer cybersecurity industry and for the Batten community, as it provides insurance protection against cyber threats for individuals and families.
Blink Cyber is a stand-alone insurance policy that serves as a safety-net for customers facing an increasingly growing risk of cyber-attacks. The policy responds to expenses related to a personal cyber event, including phishing scams, ransomware extortion, cyber financial fraud as well as a concierge identity theft recovery service.
"This collaboration is designed to address the growing need for cyber insurance coverage in today's digital world," said Kurt Sanger, Cybersecurity Expert at Batten Safe. "With the increasing frequency of malicious cyber activity and data breaches, consumers are more vulnerable than ever before. Batten Safe's expertise in cybersecurity combined with Blink's cutting-edge digital insurance offering creates a powerful and much-needed solution."
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Blink on a platform to offer insurance protection against a wide range of cyber threats," said Patrick Robinson, Founder and CEO of Batten Safe. "Blink Cyber will provide consumers with the peace of mind they need to navigate the digital landscape confidently."
Laura Bennett, President of Chubb's North America Digital Consumer Division, said, "In a world that is increasingly connected through digital means, Blink and Batten Safe share a vision of providing simple, easy-to-understand and affordable personal cyber insurance to safeguard consumers. Joining forces will open additional channels of access for Blink Cyber insurance to help protect the digital lives of the Batten community."
For more information on Batten Safe's partnership with Blink by Chubb and additional recommended cybersecurity solutions, visit Batten's website.
About Batten Safe
At Batten, we help people protect their families online, at home, and in an emergency. We enable confident security choices with actionable recommendations that empower you to make your home stronger, and your family safer. With our curated marketplace and personalized recommendations for family security products, we make it easy to prepare today for peace of mind tomorrow. For more information, visit our website.