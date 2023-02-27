Support Local Journalism


Global Merchandise Agency Solidifies Commitment to Client Experience as Company Sees Strong Demand Across All Lines of Business

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including Major League Baseball, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot, NBC, and Mercedes Benz, today announced the appointment of Rob Martin as Chief Experience Officer (CXO). With BDA's rapid growth and expansion of its client roster, the creation of the CXO role will ensure a continued focus on delivering an outstanding client experience. With nearly 15 years in leadership roles at BDA, Rob has been at the forefront of growing the agency through global expansion, new client partnerships, acquisitions, corporate marketing, and managing massive technology infrastructure initiatives.


