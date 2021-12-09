BDA LLC Expands Into European Union With Distribution Center in the Netherlands By Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC Dec 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 Updated 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Bensussen Deutsch & Associates,) By Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WOODINVILLE, Wash., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including the NFL, Hulu and Allianz, today announced a new distribution and fulfillment center in Amsterdam to reduce shipping times, expedite importing and lower costs for the branded merchandise needs of its leading global enterprise clients. The new distribution and fulfillment center is strategically located in the European Union to allow BDA to build greater reach, relevance and scale across Europe. A Netherlands location means BDA can service clients in the EU as one territory without border or regulatory obstacles to allow the company to lower shipping costs to clients and expedite shipping times. "Between Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing supply chain slowdowns, the past few years have created new global challenges," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and co-founder of BDA. "This expansion is one of many investments in our infrastructure across the globe to ensure we continue to deliver solutions for our partners in the most efficient and economical way possible."BDA has more than 70 office and fulfillment and distribution centers across the globe, including locations in Canada, China, France, the Philippines and the United Kingdom, cementing the company's ability to provide global solutions for its clients no matter where they're located. For more information, visit www.bdainc.com. About BDABensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce and fulfillment solutions for major industry leaders across the globe, including sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. A global firm with over 35 years of experience, BDA operates over 730 domestic and eight international offices. Clients like Dell, FedEx, The Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate and promote their events, employees and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bda-llc-expands-into-european-union-with-distribution-center-in-the-netherlands-301440897.htmlSOURCE Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC  