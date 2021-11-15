BDR announces SPARK 2022 event in San Antonio By Business Development Resources (BDR) Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BDR, the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, will host SPARK 2022, an in-person opportunity for dealers and contractors to reconnect, in San Antonio in January. By Business Development Resources (BDR) Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, will host SPARK 2022, an in-person event Jan. 12-15 in San Antonio focused on giving dealers and contractors the opportunity to reconnect with people, refresh their mind, and reignite the dream in their business.SPARK 2022 at the San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk features two full days of business development sessions and breakouts, networking opportunities, activities exploring downtown San Antonio and great food, with keynote addresses by leadership and change expert Ross Shafer and former U.S. Navy SEAL Chad Williams. "We're looking forward to seeing the growing Profit Coach family along with other dealers and contractors in person in 2022," said Bruce Wiseman, president and owner of BDR. "The setting is ideal for reconnecting with our friends after the challenges of the last two years. It's a perfect way to recharge your batteries and position you and your team for a successful year."Breakout session topics at SPARK 2022 include:Supply Chain Disruptions: Managing Inventory to Improve ProfitsGoing to $20 Million: What Do I Need to Prepare For?Private Equity: Should You Consider a Private Equity Offer?Turning Market Chaos into OpportunityMarketing: Drive Growth with Public RelationsRegistration for SPARK 2022 includes accommodations at the San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk, access to all sessions and breakouts, meals and two outings exploring San Antonio. For more information, including registration options and a preliminary agenda, visit https://www.bdrco.com/spark/.About Business Development Resources (BDR)BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR(865) 977-1973hripley@ripleypr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bdr-announces-spark-2022-event-in-san-antonio-301423480.htmlSOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR) 