BDR announces Territory Manager Consulting Skills training series By Business Development Resources (BDR) Nov 8, 2021 BDR, the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces a training series that will help territory managers develop critical partnership-building skills. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, is equipping new and experienced territory managers with the tools to evolve into partnership-building consultants with their upcoming Territory Manager Consulting Skills training series.Between January and September, BDR will hold four virtual training classes that will help participants maximize their abilities to deliver valuable business guidance and advice to their dealers. "We want to help territory managers separate themselves from the competition in their area," said Bruce Wiseman, BDR's owner and president. "These training classes offer an opportunity for us to provide additional resources that will help them increase their success in the home service industry by developing into trusted advisors."The Territory Manager Consulting Skills series will be led by Scott Tinder and Candy Cunningham. The schedule includes:Maximizing Dealer Labor Efficiencies in Today's World (Jan. 11): This highly focused virtual session will give participants strategies to help their dealers become efficient with their labor resources so they can complete more high-quality installations.Using Flat-Rate Service Pricing to Help Dealers Grow (March 22): The majority of dealers struggle with profitability in their service departments. This virtual training session shows attendees how to make the case for flat rate with their dealers and help them implement flat-rate pricing effectively.Partnering With Dealers on an Inventory Strategy (May 4): Supply chain challenges are not going away any time soon, so now is the time to start developing solutions for dealers. This training session helps participants learn how to work with their dealers to develop a mutually beneficial inventory strategy.Improving Dealers' Success with Leads Through Structured Sales (Sept. 13): Most dealers do not have a solid process for capturing leads and turning them into closed sales. In this session, attendees will learn how they can help their dealers implement a structured sales process that will bring consistency and greater success to their efforts with leads.For more information about the Territory Manager Consulting Skills series, visit https://www.bdrco.com/tmcs.About Business Development Resources (BDR)BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR(865) 977-1973hripley@ripleypr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bdr-announces-territory-manager-consulting-skills-training-series-301418514.htmlSOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR) 