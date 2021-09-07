BDR coach and trainer Shaun Weiss named to ACHR News Top 40 Under 40 list By Business Development Resources (BDR), ACHR News Sep 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ACHR News has named Shaun Weiss, head coach and trainer for Business Development Resources (BDR), to its annual list of the most accomplished young professionals and rising leaders in the HVACR industry. By Business Development Resources (BDR), ACHR News Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaun Weiss, head coach and trainer for Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, has been named to the 2021 ACHR News Top 40 Under 40 list.The annual list recognizes the most accomplished young professionals and rising leaders in the HVACR industry. "Shaun has consistently demonstrated expertise across a wide range of service areas, but his unique contribution is helping contractors identify and implement strategies and processes for successfully building winning teams and cultures," said Bruce Wiseman, president and owner of BDR.Weiss has 12 years of experience in the HVAC and plumbing industries, with multiple roles in operations, management and sales across the residential, commercial and industrial markets. He has built and grown service, installation and sales teams from scratch and improved performance in service, installation and plumbing operations for each company he has worked for."My true passion in this industry is for service management and service operations," Weiss said. "Business development is a key element of success in our field, so it's essential to focus on preparing teams to communicate effectively, look for opportunity and drive better service and greater sales.As a former service manager for a BDR client, Weiss has experienced business coaching from both perspectives, giving him unique insight into BDR's business management practices and industry-specific financial performance analytics. Weiss' strategic vision and tactical skill are reflected in the results achieved by his BDR coaching clients, including service flat rate conversions, preventive maintenance agreement program overhauls, and service department turnarounds.Weiss is also part of BDR's business training team where he leads classes on sales, labor management, and service. He helps prepare retail sales professionals, service technicians, and installers to identify opportunities and effectively communicate their company's offerings to the consumer in a way that drives sales, customer satisfaction, and referrals.BDR has been the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors since 1998, with 10,000-plus HVAC professionals participating in the company's training courses, including the Profit Coach and Profit Launch programs. For more information, visit https://www.bdrco.com.ACHR News is the HVACR industry's most essential and trusted independent source of breaking news and best practices. Since 1926, ACHR NEWS has provided coverage on important issues like energy management and home energy solutions, the refrigeration cycle and refrigerant recovery, and HVACR sales and regulations, to name a few. Visit https://www.achrnews.com for news, products, reports, and exclusive industry insight.About Business Development Resources (BDR) BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR (865) 977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bdr-coach-and-trainer-shaun-weiss-named-to-achr-news-top-40-under-40-list-301369442.htmlSOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR) 