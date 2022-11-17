BDR, the leading training and coaching provider for the home services industry, announces additional dates for Profit Launch, its exclusive live virtual business planning workshop, in February.

 By Business Development Resources (BDR)

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, has scheduled an additional session of Profit Launch in February to meet the growing demand for the premier live online business planning workshop for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and home services contractors.


