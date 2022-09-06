Business Development Resources (BDR) will host Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers, its first in-person BDR University event in more than two years, in Raleigh, North Carolina, in November.

 By Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR University's Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers will be held in Raleigh, N.C., in November

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, will host its first in-person BDR University event in more than two years, in Raleigh, North Carolina, in November.

