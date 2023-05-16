BDR announces its new season of Leadership Excellence Academy, an ongoing leadership development program that focuses on creating connection, building influence, and generating enhanced results.

 By Business Development Resources (BDR)

SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), a trusted provider of business coaching and training services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries, is excited to announce the return of its Leadership Excellence Academy this fall. This innovative program helps owners, managers, and team leads develop leadership skills and build high-performance teams that drive business growth and success.


