 Business Development Resources (BDR)

The second annual event, hosted by the business training and coaching experts, offers contractors and service leaders a unique opportunity for reconnection and business insight

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, connected and inspired nearly 400 home service professionals at SPARK 2023, the ultimate training and networking event for contractors.


