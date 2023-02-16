Support Local Journalism


Investment supports expansion of manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand for natural and organic pet food

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Point Capital Management's Tactical Fund has acquired a controlling stake in Wet Noses, a leading manufacturer of human-grade, natural and organic pet food and treats, following its minority investment in the company in December 2019. The transaction was made in partnership with Wet Noses founder Jasmine Galligan. As part of the transaction, Galligan will return to the company as CEO, along with the former COO Jeff Quinn. The investment will support Wet Noses' manufacturing capacity expansion to serve the growing demand for natural and organic pet foods and treats.


