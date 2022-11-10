Support Local Journalism


30-year financial services executive with vast experience in transformation, product innovation and consumer needs to lead country's largest community credit union

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BECU, the country's largest community credit union with over 1.3 million members and $30.2 billion in assets, today announced the selection of Beverly Anderson as its next president and chief executive officer (CEO).


