SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being the first is never easy. And, as the first Black-owned CBD intimacy product company in Washington state, BelleBody Royal is honored to be a trailblazer as we step center stage with our signature product "Release" and our full line of premium CBD full spectrum hemp extract.
"We are proud to be black-owned and providing high-quality products for all," said KD Hall, co-owner of BelleBody Royal.
"We are proud to be black-owned and providing high-quality products for all," said KD Hall, co-owner of BelleBody Royal. "I can't wait until the world gets their hands on Release, so you can please or soothe yourself with or without a partner."
Our CBD intimacy oil, available now through BelleBodyRoyal.com, blends traditional herbalism and modern plant science to create a formula that could excite and enhance arousal as our customers strive to unlock their inner kings and queens in the bedroom.
BelleBody Royal's goal is to show our customers that incorporating CBD full spectrum hemp extract products into their bedrooms can be as beautiful and seductive as it is healthy.
"For us, we've always believed in those values, the value of love and the value of self-care," said David Hall, co-founder of BelleBody Royal.
As the first Black-owned CBD intimacy product company in Washington state, we aim to set a lofty bar by implementing the highest standards of quality and customer service.
We invite you to join us on this journey as we look to bring sexy back to the bedroom with "Release."
The highest quality CBD products
BelleBody Royal is committed to becoming the industry standard for quality. When it comes to sourcing our CBD full spectrum hemp extract, we have a concept we live by: When it comes to our premium CBD, it's about where it's from as much as who it's for.
With key partnerships secured across the United States – we have suppliers in New York and Colorado – we went deep on the science of CBD extraction to ensure the quality of our products.
"Our farmers operate under strict guidelines, using state of the art farming processes," David said. "Not only does it enhance the quality of the strains we use, but it also makes sure our products are safe, regulated and unsurpassed in their potency and, ultimately, their consistency."