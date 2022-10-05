Support Local Journalism


BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We've all seen the news—nursing shortages due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on healthcare systems, while nursing graduates are on the decline.* To help bolster the Pacific Northwest healthcare system and provide more opportunities to students eager to join the field, Bellevue College (BC) announced today an expansion of its Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program.

