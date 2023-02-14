Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLACU, the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated in Delaware, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "BLACU" on February 10, 2023. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, and one  right entitling the holder to receive one-tenth (1/10th) of one share of common stock upon consummation of an initial business combination. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BLAC," "BLACW" and "BLACR," respectively.

Chardan acted as sole book-running manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.


Tags