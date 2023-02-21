Support Local Journalism


BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (the "Company" or "we") today announced the closing of the over-allotment option that the Company granted to the underwriters of its initial public offering. The representative of the underwriters exercised the over-allotment option in full on February 17, 2023 and purchased an additional 900,000 units at the public offering price of $10.00 per unit. After giving effect to the exercise of the over-allotment option, a total of 6,900,000 units have been issued, resulting in total gross proceeds of $69,000,000. The units, including those issued in connection with the over-allotment option, are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "BLACU." Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, and one right entitling the holder to receive one-tenth (1/10th) of one share of common stock upon consummation of an initial business combination. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BLAC," "BLACW" and "BLACR," respectively.

Chardan acted as sole book-running manager of the offering.


