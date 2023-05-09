Beloved Arise

Sabrina Hodak (she/her) and Sid High (he/him) Announced as Co-Leaders of the Youth Alliance

SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Beloved Arise, the leading national organization dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQIA+ youth of faith, proudly announces Sabrina Hodak (Hollywood, FL) and Sid High (Cedar Rapids, IA) as the co-leaders of its newly launched Beloved Arise Youth Alliance. The Youth Alliance connects LGBTQ+ youth of faith across the nation and provides a space to network and collaborate on projects that have positive impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ youth.


