Posh Baby & Kids Launches New Bentley Kids' Trike That Takes Pedal Power to New Heights

SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Posh Baby & Kids is proud to announce the launch of the new Limited Edition Bentley Mulliner Luxury Kids' Trike. Designed with the same level of care and attention that has made the Bentley Motors name synonymous with the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship, these new trikes take an innovative tricycle to new heights of luxury.


