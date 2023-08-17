...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THROUGH FRIDAY...
.Breezy winds have materialized across the Columbia Basin and
Cascade Gaps this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible, with
stronger winds expected Friday afternoon and evening, when gusts
could eclipse 35 mph at times. This, combined with the recent heat
wave and RHs in the teens, will make for critical fire weather
conditions.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639,
OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon,
690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Winds and critically low humidity values can
contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 9 AM PDT Monday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
