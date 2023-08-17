Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected legal rankings company, is pleased to announce the milestone 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and fourth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America legal awards.

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected legal rankings company, is pleased to announce the release of the milestone 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® legal awards. Determined through Best Lawyers' transparent Purely Peer Review® research process, these lawyer accolades, released on the heels of independently launching the redesigned Best Law Firms® rankings, recognize the top 5% of legal talent in private practice throughout the United States.


