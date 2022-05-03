Get ready for bad perms, leg warmers, and Michael Jackson playing on an endless loop in the new book by bestselling Bellevue, Washington author, Amy Liz Harrison. The book, "Eternally Awkward: A Future Mom of Eight Reflects on Mysteries of Anxiety, ADHD and Coming of Age in the 80s" is out now on Amazon. After recounting her path to sobriety in the first book, Harrison's second book in the "Eternally Amy" series covers her diagnosis as an adult with ADHD.
SEATTLE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Seattle publishing imprint, A-Team Press, is releasing the second book in the "Eternally Amy" series by bestselling Bellevue author, Amy Liz Harrison. The book, titled Eternally Awkward: A Future Mom of Eight Reflects on Mysteries of Anxiety, ADHD and Coming of Age in the 80s is the follow-up to her first book, Eternally Expecting: A Mom of Eight Gets Sober and Gives Birth to a Whole New Life...Her Own
After recounting her path to sobriety in the first book, Harrison's new book employs her signature wit to explore another facet of her personal mental health: her diagnosis as an adult with attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD).
Set against the neon background of 1980s California, Eternally Awkward follows the author's mishaps from childhood to adolescence. Beginning with her first anxiety attack, when faced with the task of learning CPR on a "Resusci-Annie" doll, Harrison's mental health mystery unfolds. Through the lens of hindsight, she reveals evidence of her neurodiversity, one cringeworthy '80s pop-culture-laden anecdote at a time.
Harrison sums up the book saying, "Growing up is hard for all of us. When you face mental health challenges, your struggles with social and emotional development are magnified. It can get pretty…well, awkward."
Harrison's book raises awareness that ADHD often presents differently in females than it does in males. It offers examples from her life, like struggling with inattention, intrusive thoughts, and impulsive behavior, rather than the hyperactivity commonly associated with ADD/ADHD in the 1980s. Although ADHD in females is better understood today, assessment and treatment is still less prevalent in girls and women. With Eternally Awkward, Harrison does her part to bring these issues to light.
Eternally Awkward: A Future Mom of Eight Reflects on Mysteries of Anxiety, ADHD and Coming of Age in the 80s is available in paperback, Kindle or Audible format on Amazon. To learn more visit: amylizharrison.com
Media Contact
Becky Sasso, A-Team Press, 1 (509)308-5405, beckyjsasso@gmail.com
SOURCE Amy Liz Harrison