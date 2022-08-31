Betfred USA (PRNewsfoto/Betfred)

Betfred USA (PRNewsfoto/Betfred)

 By Betfred USA Sports

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


State-of-the-art Sportsbook Opens on August 31

FERNDALE, Wash., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent legalization of sports wagering in the state of Washington, Betfred USA Sports and the Lummi Nation are pleased to announce the launch of the newest sportsbook at the Silver Reef Casino Resort, a top-rated gaming destination in the Northwest. The Betfred Sportsbook will officially open for customers on August 31, 2022 at 1:00pm which directly follows the honorary first bet made by Warren Moon.   

Tags