LUXEMBOURG, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's edition of VivaTech we will be present to demonstrate the emma multi-cloud management platform that is set to transform the way organizations operate in the world of cloud computing.

With its all-in-one and cloud-agnostic solution, the emma platform empowers businesses of all sizes - from start-ups to SMB and enterprises - to streamline operations, optimize costs, and enforce governance across their multi-cloud deployments. With the emma platform, organizations can unlock the true potential of their multi-cloud strategies, drive innovation, and gain a decisive advantage in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.


