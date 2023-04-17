...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees
expected each morning.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT this morning, and Tuesday and
Wednesday mornings.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun. A freeze warning is in
effect to warn of needed crop protection from expected
freezing temperatures during the next few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Bickford Ford Adds the 2023 Ford Explorer to its Inventory in Snohomish, Washington
Customers near the Snohomish area in Washington in search of a rugged and powerful SUV must check out the 2023 Ford Explorer at the Bickford Ford dealership.
SNOHOMISH, Wash., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUVs have become best sellers over the years due to the ample passenger/cargo space they provide and the advanced set of safety features they come with. Customers near the Snohomish area in Washington in search of a rugged and powerful SUV must check out the 2023 Ford Explorer at the Bickford Ford dealership, a family-owned and operated automotive dealership in the locality.
There are currently 14 models of the 2023 Ford Explorer available in Bickford Motors' inventory with a minimum selling price of $42,240. The trim levels available include Limited 4WD, ST 4WD, Timberline 4WD and XLT 4WD.
The 2023 Ford Explorer features a Terrain Management System™, 3.58 Non-Limited-Slip Rear Axle (Gas Engine RWD and 4WD only) and a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline 4 engine coupled with a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission with Auto Start-Stop Technology as standard. It is equipped with standard safety and security features like AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™), SOS Post-Crash Alert System™, Front Passenger Knee Airbag, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (ITPMS) and SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System. When it comes to the technology features, this SUV is loaded with cutting-edge tech and connectivity features that include SYNC® 3 with a 10.1-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility and FordPass® Connect® 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability.
Interested customers are encouraged to visit the Bickford Ford dealership located at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, Washington 8290. Drivers could also schedule a test drive of the 2023 Ford Explorer online by visiting the dealership website. For any further information, car buyers can contact the friendly and knowledgeable dealership staff by phone at 866-489-3673.