Customers in the Washington region, looking to purchase an SUV should check out the 2022 Ford EcoSport at Bickford Motors.
SNOHOMISH, Wash., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a fuel economy of 23 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway, the 2022 Ford EcoSport has recently been included in the inventory of Bickford Motors and is available at a starting MSRP of $22,040.
Available in the trim levels: S, SE, SES, and Titanium, the 2022 Ford EcoSport possesses standard intelligent four-wheel drive, LED lighting, halogen projector, a power moonroof, a unique rear swing gate, a 2L engine, Ford Co-Pilot 360™, a cargo management system, and a unique rear swing gate.
In terms of safety, the 2022 Ford EcoSport is equipped with a Blind-Spot Information System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Hill Start Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, and a Voice-Activated Touchscreen with Navigation System.
Prospective buyers can schedule a test drive of the 2022 Ford EcoSport at Bickford Motors by logging on to the dealership's website at http://www.bickford.net. Customers can also drive by the dealership located at 3100 Bickford Avenue in Snohomish, Washington 98290, or call the sales representative at 866-489-3673 for more information regarding the 2022 Ford EcoSport.