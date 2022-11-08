Support Local Journalism


The Snohomish-area customers in Washington can now get online pre-approval for auto loans at the Bickford Motors dealership.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many people get excited about the idea of buying a new vehicle, but the process of getting an auto loan approved can be quite daunting. Bickford Motors, a leading auto dealership in Snohomish, Washington, is now offering online pre-approval for auto loans. This new service makes it easier and faster for customers to get the financing they need for their new vehicle purchase.


