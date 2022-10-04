Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bidadoo reported record quarterly sales for its third quarter (Q3), with a 64% increase in sales, year-over-year. This was fueled by further adoption of online auctions and marketplaces - as evidenced by the 72% increase in the number of machines and trucks sold. Seller locations jumped 71% during the quarter, and strategic account sales grew over 100%, as bidadoo continues to expand its team, footprint and capabilities.

