SEATTLE and DUNDEE, United Kingdom, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Open Microscopy Environment (OME) and Glencoe Software are pleased to announce the release of the latest versions of OMERO and OMERO Plus with support for OME-NGFF, a cloud-friendly data format optimized for multi-dimensional bioimaging datasets. This technology makes working with bioimaging data in cloud deployments easier, faster and more cost effective. These tools make a dedicated cloud strategy now a realistic alternative for academic and industrial R&D programs that rely on digital pathology, multiplexed imaging, and high content screening.

OME's Next-Generation File Formats (OME-NGFF) are a new technology for storing large bioimage datasets, for example, data collected in Digital Pathology and High Content Screening, in cloud storage systems (often called "object" or "blob" storage). This new data storage technology enables data and AI scientists to access specific regions of large image datasets efficiently, effectively a kind of data streaming that removes the need to download large image files to a local machine for use in advanced AI calculations.

