...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog. Freezing fog may promote slick conditions where surface
temperatures are below freezing.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Possible slippery conditions with freezing fog.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of limited visibility due to fog are
expected to impact the I-90 corridor this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)
BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced the dates of its 2023 analyst day and upcoming investor conferences where management will be presenting and meeting with current and prospective investors.
2023 Analyst Day – March 23, 2023 – SciSafe Biorepository, Billerica, MA
BioLife's leadership team and board members will be hosting sell-side and buy-side analysts and shareholders at its SciSafe biostorage facility on March 23rd. The Analyst Day will provide an opportunity for investors and analysts to hear from members of BioLife's executive team as they discuss updates and progress across its products and services portfolio and also review financial performance. In-person attendees will also be able to view the Company's bioprocessing tools and services and tour BioLife's state-of-the-art biorepository.
In-person event attendance is by invitation only and space is limited. To inquire about receiving an invitation, please email Jody Cain at LHA Investor Relations at jcain@lhai.com.
To join virtually, please register by visiting the Investor Relations section of the BioLife Solutions website at https://investors.biolifesolutions.com/welcome beginning March 1, 2023. A replay of the presentation slides will be available on the company's website after the event.
Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
March 7, 2023
Boston Marriott Copley Place
Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
March 14, 2023
Virtual
KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum
March 21, 2023
Virtual
B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference