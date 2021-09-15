BioLife Solutions Announces CFO Retirement By BioLife Solutions, Inc. Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.) By BioLife Solutions, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma market, today announced that Roderick de Greef, Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire on December 31, 2021 after a distinguished career with the Company. The Company has retained executive search firm Strawn Arnold to identify candidates to succeed Mr. de Greef. Mr. de Greef will consult with the Company through March 31, 2022, to ensure an orderly transition of his duties.Mike Rice, BioLife CEO, commented, "The entire team, our board and shareholders are extremely grateful to Rod for his 20+ years of contributing to the success of BioLife. He was instrumental in securing funding in the early years and during his long tenure first as a board member and later as CFO, Rod has had an immeasurable positive impact as we scaled the business organically and though our acquisitions over the past two years. We will miss him but wish him the best in a well-deserved retirement." De Greef added, "It has been a real honor to be a part of the team that has built BioLife to what it is today. The last five years as CFO have been particularly rewarding and a great capstone to a career spanning forty years. In the future, I look forward to watching the company continue to grow and thrive."About BioLife SolutionsBioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Our portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems® high-capacity cryogenic freezers, Stirling Ultracold ULT freezers, and SciSafe biologic materials storage. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Contacts:
At the Company 
Roderick de Greef
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 686-6002 
rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com

Investors 
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
jcain@lhai.com

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc. 