BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

Industry veteran brings extensive technical operations scale-up experience and extreme fluency in cell therapy tools and services selection process

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and the broader biopharma markets, today announced the appointment of Timothy L. Moore to its board of directors, increasing board membership to six. Moore brings more than 30 years of broad-based leadership experience in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and operations.

