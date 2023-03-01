Support Local Journalism


Exclusive global supplier of non-toxic, non-flammable PCM; first to operate at -70°C, meeting critical temperature requirement of biologic materials.

BOTHELL, Wash., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced the launch of Ultraguard, the first ever non-toxic, non-hazardous and non-flammable -70°C phase change material ("PCM"), for ultra-low temperature (ULT) protection. The two primary customer applications for use of Ultraguard include temperature holdover in cases where ULT freezers are without power for various reasons, and in benchtop biologic material storage as an alternative to dry ice, addressing any limitations or risks associated with supply, cost, or safety.


