BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

 By BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Fourth Time Company Recognized in the Last Nine Years

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced that the Company was recently named as one of Seattle Business magazine's Washington's Best Companies to Work for.


Tags