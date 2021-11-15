BioLife Solutions Named to Inc. Magazine Inaugural List of Best-Led Companies By BioLife Solutions, Inc. Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.) By BioLife Solutions, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma markets, today announced that it was named to Inc. Magazine's inaugural list of the 250 best-led companies in the United States.Mike Rice, Chairman and CEO, commented, "The dedication and performance of our team members and our company culture enabled BioLife to receive this recognition. This is especially satisfying considering our commitment to communicating our cultural values to a now nearly 500-person strong team, the growth of which is the result of six acquisitions completed over the past two and half years." About the List of Best-Led CompaniesInc. 2021 Best-Led Companies is an exciting 14-point measure of management excellence across the middle market — a select, data-driven list of the very strongest private and public U.S.-based companies with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion. Mid-market companies are nimble enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact, and they employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. Generated with input from our partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs, our algorithm analyzes these firms and identified the very best according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: Performance and Value Creation; Market Penetration and Customer Engagement; Talent; and Leadership Team. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor public companies as well as private. For more information, please visit https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies.About BioLife Solutions BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools and services. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.Media & Investor Relations At the Company InvestorsTroy WichtermanLHA Investor RelationsChief Financial OfficerJody Cain(425) 402-1400(310) 691-7100twichterman@biolifesolutions.comjcain@lhai.com SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc. 