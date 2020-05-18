BOTHELL, Wash., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of best-in-class bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced the promotion of Marcus Schulz to the position of Vice President, Global Sales. He is replacing Jim Mathers, Chief Revenue Officer, who is retiring on June 30, 2020.
Schulz joined BioLife Solutions in August 2019 as Vice President of Sales, evo® Platform. In that role, he supported BioLife's partnerships with leading specialty couriers that market the evo cold chain management platform to the regenerative medicine market. This class-defining solution for the controlled and monitored shipment of time and temperature sensitive biologic material is now utilized in nearly 100 cell and gene therapy clinical trials. Prior to joining BioLife, Schulz served in a variety of strategic business development and executive sales leadership roles with companies including Siemens Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories and most recently, GE Healthcare, where he managed a $1 billion annual revenue strategic account.
Mike Rice, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Marcus is a dynamic, driven, and creative senior sales leader. I look forward to working closely with him to sustain our momentum as we continue to build BioLife into a trusted, highly-valued supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools.
"On behalf of the entire BioLife team, I also want to recognize the significant contributions Jim Mathers made in building BioLife Solutions. Under Jim's sales and customer care leadership, the team delivered record revenue and consistently provided stellar service, which was frequently recognized by our customers."
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.
Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected financial performance of the company following the completion of its 2019 acquisitions and giving effect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's ability to implement its business strategy and anticipated business and operations, in particular following its 2019 acquisitions and giving effect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's anticipated future growth strategy, including the acquisition of synergistic cell and gene therapy manufacturing tools and services or technologies, the potential utility of and market for our products and services, potential revenue growth and market expansion, regulatory approvals and/or commercial manufacturing of our customers' products, and potential customer revenue. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including among other things, uncertainty regarding unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the company's 2019 acquisitions, market adoption of the company's products (including the company's recently acquired products); the ability of the company's 2019 acquisitions to be accretive on the company's financial results; the ability of the company to implement its business strategy; uncertainty regarding third-party market projections; market volatility; competition; litigation; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.
Media & Investor Relations
Roderick de Greef
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 686-6002
rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com