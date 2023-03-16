BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

 By BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Record full year revenue of $161.8 million increased 36% over 2021; biopreservation media revenue growth of 45%, validating leading position as a critical cell and gene therapies (CGT) tools and services supplier

Record Q4 2022 revenue of $44.3 million increased 19% over 2021; biopreservation media revenue growth of 35%


