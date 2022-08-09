BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

 By BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Record revenue of $40.5 million increased 30% over Q2 2021, with organic revenue growth of 44% and biopreservation media revenue growth of 46%

Updating 2022 revenue guidance to $160 million to $166 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 34% to 39% and higher organic growth expectations of 37% to 43%

Tags