BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

 By BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Record revenue of $40.7 million increased 21% over Q3 2021; biopreservation media revenue growth of 50%, validating leading position as a critical cell and gene therapies tool supplier

Cash flow from operations of $1.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million


Tags