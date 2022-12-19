BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

 By BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Announcement Precedes Meetings to be Held During the J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference; Updated Investor Presentation Demonstrates Continued Execution to Drive High-Margin, Recurring Revenue

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced plans to announce preliminary 2022 revenue and introduce 2023 revenue guidance before market open on January 9, 2023, in advance of management's meetings with investors, customers, and partners concurrent with the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference in San Francisco January 9-12. The Company also announces the availability of an updated investor presentation on its corporate website. 


