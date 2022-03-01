...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY...
...REPLACES FLOOD WATCH...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Washington, including the
following counties, Kittitas, Klickitat and Yakima.
* WHEN...Until 700 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1255 PM PST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain, between
0.50 and 1 inch has fallen this morning along and just east
of the Cascade crest. Smaller streams are rising fast could
see minor flooding through early Thursday.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected
over the area through Tuesday. This additional rain will
increase the risk of minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Cle Elum, Klickitat, Toppenish, Selah, Tieton, Roslyn and
Naches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
BOTHELL, Wash., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapies (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced Mike Rice, Chairman and CEO, Rod de Greef, President and COO, and Troy Wichterman, CFO, are scheduled to present at both the Cowen and KeyBanc Investor Conferences in March 2022.
COWEN 42nd Annual Health Care Conference (Virtual)