BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

 By BioLife Solutions, Inc.

BOTHELL, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced the Company's first quarter financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) that day. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.


