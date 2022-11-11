BioViva USA Inc. (PRNewsfoto/BioViva)

 By BioViva USA Inc.

BioViva's 2022 research has yielded new discoveries in gene therapy delivery and enhancing healthy longevity. 

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded to address biological aging with gene therapy, BioViva Sciences is broadening its horizons. Its accomplishments to date include one patent secured, two patents pending, a research partnership with Rutgers, and a growing list of research papers supporting its approach to health and disease. 


