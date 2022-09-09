...BREEZY AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM
PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND
WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia
Basin, 694 Yakama Alpine District and 695 East Washington
South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Strongest winds will be along and near the Cascade crest.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent with poor
recovery expected tonight.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
BitCard® Goes Live On The Tillo Platform, Bringing Cryptocurrency Gift Cards To The Tillo Network
BitCard® Joins over 2,000 of the World's Best-Loved Brands To Enable Users To Purchase Cryptocurrency Via A Digital Gift Card
LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tillo, the innovative platform that's ending the battle between acquisition and loyalty using the power of digital gift cards, and BitCard®, the premium Bitcoin gift card provider, have today announced that BitCard® is now available via the Tillo platform. Tillo will support BitCard®'s growth strategy by enabling their consumers to quickly and easily purchase leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin in the form of a digital gift card, bringing cryptocurrency gifting to consumers worldwide.
Tillo uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love — and with BitCard® now live on Tillo's award-winning platform, which is integrated via an API, consumers have the ability to purchase crypto currency without the need for them to learn anything about crypto accounts or wallets. Through Tillo's ecosystem, BitCard® makes purchasing and redeeming Bitcoin simple and easy.
Use cases include the ability to cashout onto Bitcoin or for employee points/reward redemption to now be done in the form of Bitcoin.
BitCard® allows customers to gift the world's leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. By adding a cash value to the card, it can be redeemed anytime. Customers do not need special software and don't need to link their bank account to a crypto exchange. Bitcoin transactions occur instantaneously, with users provided with real-time access to all their BitCard® gift cards, crypto prices and account balances from the BitCard® website.
"We're excited to have BitCard® on our platform because it enables brands to deliver cryptocurrency ownership to their digital-savvy customers via a simple, quick and efficient process" explained Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder at Tillo. "Joining our platform offers significant growth opportunities for BitCard®, who have built a strong reputation as a trusted market leader, and we look forward to bringing their innovative solution to brands and consumers alike."
"Effective relationships have been key to the BitCard® success story, and we are delighted to be working with Tillo to bring the huge benefits of Bitcoin ownership to their ecosystem," said Edward T Gieske III, CEO of BitCard®. "This relationship will help us to further bridge the gift card and crypto spaces, delivering huge value to both organizations, brands and consumers."
About BitCard®
BitCard® is the premium Bitcoin gift card provider, launched in 2018. With around 26 years' experience in gift cards and another 25 years' experience in digital payments and information technology, we take safety and transparency seriously. We offer services in the United States as BitCard® and in Europe through the MyBitCard™ brand.
Bitcard® is focused on providing gift card solutions that enable gift card, incentive, loyalty, & points providers to use the familiar and traditional gift card network. Whether you are a Distributor, Incentive House, Promotional Provider, Recognition Provider, or Rewards Provider, BitCard® has the "Easy Button" solution to help you serve your customer's needs in providing Bitcoin as a new incentive.
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge sustainable and profitable growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. It means businesses can tap into new, lucrative and exciting revenue streams to acquire new customers and reward loyal ones.
Our platform resolves two business headaches in one creative solution, so our customers, their customers, and thousands of global businesses can flourish.