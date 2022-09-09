Support Local Journalism


BitCard® Joins over 2,000 of the World's Best-Loved Brands To Enable Users To Purchase Cryptocurrency Via A Digital Gift Card

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  Tillo, the innovative platform that's ending the battle between acquisition and loyalty using the power of digital gift cards, and BitCard®, the premium Bitcoin gift card provider, have today announced that BitCard® is now available via the Tillo platform. Tillo will support BitCard®'s growth strategy by enabling their consumers to quickly and easily purchase leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin in the form of a digital gift card, bringing cryptocurrency gifting to consumers worldwide.

