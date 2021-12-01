Black Leaders Call on Corporations to De-fund Black Lives Matter After Launch of '#BlackXmas' Christmas Boycott Campaign By Conservative Clergy of Color Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservative Clergy of Color, a national non-partisan civil rights advocacy group, is calling on corporations and business leaders to withdraw their financial support from the Black Lives Matter movement following the launch of BLM's annual boycott of these same companies. BLM is actively attacking the very corporations that provide it with financial and public relations support through its annual #BlackXmas campaign, which seeks a "boycott of white capitalism" by encouraging consumers to stop "spending with White corporations" during the Christmas season."Business leaders who rely on Christmas shoppers for so much of their annual revenue yet also fund BLM, which promotes boycotts of these same companies through #BlackXmas, must pick a side: capitalism or Marxism," said Conservative Clergy of Color co-founder Bishop Audrey Shines. "It's time for them to de-fund BLM now, stop the movement from 'biting the hand that feeds it,' and stand up against attacks on faith-based American traditions including Christmas. Most of all, corporations need to remember that #ChristmasMatters to Americans."Corporations have many other options to be a part of the national dialogue about race without capitulating to Marxists," Shines continued. "Capitalism is the greatest economic force in history, which has lifted billions of people – including tens of millions of blacks Americans – out of poverty, especially over the past 60 years." Dozens of major corporations have provided financial support to the Black Lives Matter movement in recent years, and countless others have issued statements praising the movement despite its open hostility to capitalism in general and so-called "white capitalism" in particular. The Conservative Clergy of Color is inviting the leaders of those corporations to engage in constructive dialogue about more productive ways of showing their support for social and racial justice."It is possible to have social justice without socialism, and it is possible to have racial justice without racism," Shines said. "We want to help business leaders understand they can use their power and influence for good without supporting a movement that attacks cherished American principles and values which have helped make America the land of opportunity for all of its people."For more information visit ChristmasMatters.org. ABOUT CONSERVATIVE CLERGY OF COLOR Conservative Clergy of Color is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that delivers truthful narratives on race and other issues impacting the black community throughout our influential network of pastors and community leaders across multiple media channels. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-leaders-call-on-corporations-to-de-fund-black-lives-matter-after-launch-of-blackxmas-christmas-boycott-campaign-301435171.htmlSOURCE Conservative Clergy of Color 