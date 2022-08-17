Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 752 Percent, Black Rock Coffee Bar Receives Ranking No. 837 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK,  Aug.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Black Rock Coffee Bar is No. 837 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Tags