Black Women's Health Imperative Announces Nine New Board Members By Black Women's Health Imperative Nov 1, 2021 WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Black Women's Health Imperative announced that it has welcomed nine new members to its Board of Directors."We are thrilled that these leaders have partnered with us in our mission to improve the health and wellness of Black women and girls across the country," said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President and CEO of the Black Women's Health Imperative. "Now more than ever, we need voices that will stand strong in the fight for racial and gender health equity. These new members bring that to the table."The new board members come from a variety of backgrounds -- from art and entertainment to clinical psychology and public health. Each offers a unique and instrumental set of skills that will be invaluable to helping the BWHI achieve its mission and enrich its programs. The new members include:Barbara J. Brown, PhDPsychologist, Founder & Owner of Capitol Hill Consortium for Counseling & Consultation, LLC (CCCC).Regina Davis Moss, PhD, MPH, MCHESAssociate Executive Director, Health Policy Practice at the American Public Health Association (APHA).Mike EllisonActor, artist, and activist.Mitzi Krockover, MDChief Executive Officer of Woman Centered, LLC and Managing Director of Golden Seeds.Julie Lythcott-HaimsNew York Times bestselling author.Nkem Okeke, MD, MBA, MPH, MSPMPresident & Chief Executive Officer, Medicalincs LLC.Sharon Thompson, MD, MPH, FACOGChief Executive Officer, Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology.Lauren WilsonChief of Staff, Chime Solutions.Caira Woods, PhDDeputy Director – U.S. Program, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation."It's an honor to have so many talented and passionate people willing to dedicate their abilities to our cause," said Angela M. Marshall, MD, FACP, President and CEO of Comprehensive Women's Health and Chair of the Board of Directors for the BWHI. "With this team now in place, we are excited about what the future holds for the Black Women's Health Imperative."About the Black Women's Health Imperative:Established originally as the National Black Women's Health Project in 1983, the BWHI is the oldest national non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 21 million Black women and girls -- physically, emotionally, and financially. Our core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across the lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. 