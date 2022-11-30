Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BlackPoint IT Services acquires Agility Communications Group to deliver end-to-end IT services and telecommunications with even greater capabilities to support their clientele across the United States, along with their branch offices in Asia and Europe.

KENT, Wash., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackPoint IT Services announces the acquisition of Agility Communications Group, an industry recognized leader in the Telecommunications space.


Tags